Sir Richard Branson welcomes landmark flight to Gatwick

Sir Richard Branson was at Gatwick Airport on Wednesday (October 3) to welcome the world’s first commercial flight using a new type of fuel which is said to be more sustainable than standard aviation fuel.

The founder of Virgin Atlantic Airways joined Stewart Wingate, the airport’s CEO, to mark the first use of LanzaTech’s fuel, which is made from recycled waste gases, on a flight from Orlando to Gatwick.

He described the flight as a “landmark leap towards making this ground-breaking new low carbon technology a mainstream reality.”