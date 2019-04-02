Six crews tackle 'major fire' at derelict Horsham house

Six crews tackled a 'major fire' at a derelict house in Slinfold, Horsham, yesterday evening.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called to a domestic fire in Lyons Road, Slinfold, at 6.06pm yesterday (Monday, April 1), a spokesman confirmed.

At its height, six crews were dealing with the blaze at the two-storey, derelict building, which had also spread to the outbuildings, the spokesman said.

The fire service tweeted to warn nearby residents to keep their doors and windows shut.

Lyons Road was closed between the junction of the A264 and at the entrance to Theale, according to police.

Horsham Police said it was a 'major fire' and urged residents to find alternative routes.

The road was closed. Photo: Horsham Police/Twitter

Fire crews used two water carriers, two hydrants and two jets at the scene.

By 3.29am this morning crews were damping down the area, the spokesman said.

Firefighters remain at the site this morning.

Billingshurst Fire Station tweeted today: "We attended a serious property fire yesterday evening along with another four appliances from Horsham, Crawley and Partridge Green.

"Two water carriers were required due to poor water supplies."

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage, the spokesman said.

SEE MORE: Crawley police praised by Chief Inspector after 32 people arrested over the weekend

Masked gang escape with £500,000 haul in raid on Horsham jewellers