Crawley Town ended Mansfield Town’s seven-match unbeaten run with a 2-0 victory on Saturday at the Checkatrade Stadium.

Goals from substitutes Joe McNerney and Ibrahim Meite were enough for Harry Kewell’s side to clinch their second successive home win.

Crawley Town celebrate their opening goal against Mansfield. Picture by Chris Holloway.



The result lifted Reds up to 17th in the table, four points above the relegation zone as Mansfield slipped out of the play-off places to ninth.



Here's a slideshow of pictures from the game taken by Chris Holloway.