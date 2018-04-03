Slideshow: Damp time for World Marbles Championships at Crawley

It was decidedly damp for this year's World Marbles Championships at The Greyhound pub, Tinsley Green.

The annual event is serious business for those taking part and rain didn't deter the teams from competing for the top title.

World Marbles Championships

Saxonia Globesnippers ended up as champions with Johnson Jets runners-up.

Other awards went to: Individual winner - Chris Pampel; Best lady player - Alison Reimer; Gardner's Golden Oldie - Paul Smith; Break of the day - Paul Smith.

The world famous tournament takes place every Good Friday.