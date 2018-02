Snowfalls have led to the cancellation of Streetfood Thursday at Horsham Markets this week.

Traders say they hope the market will be back as usual on Saturday.

Steak Expectations posted on Twitter: “Unfortunately the snow❄️ has got the better of the UK, and with more coming your #StreetFoodThursday at @horshammarkets has been cancelled this week. We’ll be back on Saturday (hopefully)” ☃️

Horsham Markets retweeted the message.