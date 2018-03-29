Spend a night on the streets for the homeless

There’s still time to get involved with a Crawley event to raise funds and awareness of homelessness in the area.

On April 12 Crawley Open House is hosting Crawley’s Big Sponsored Sleep Out.

The charity’s fundraising manager Ian Wilkons said: “On April 12 about 30 of us will be sleeping out in Queens Square to raise awareness of homelessness locally, and funds for Crawley Open House who try and do something about it.

“The group includes staff and trustees from COH, as well as supporters from local companies, organisations and places of worship.. We are getting help on the night from Pret A Manger, McDonalds and the new Arabica Coffee House in Queens Square, and the mayor of Crawley is coming to check up on us during the evening!

For details or an application form email ian.wilkins@crawleyopenhouse.co.uk or call 01293 447702, or visit www.crawleyopenhouse.co.uk