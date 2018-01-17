St Catherine’s Hospice fundraiser will pay tribute to Velvet Voice Vandross

Supporters of St Catherine’s Hospice have announced a fundraising dinner dance, with a live performance by tribute artist Harry as Luther.

Ross Wickens told the Crawley Observer: “I started fundraising with St Catherine’s Hospice late last year and have decided to hold a dinner/ dance as my first fundraising event which is scheduled for Saturday 10th February 2018.

“The evening will be a tribute to Luther Vandross with one of the country’s top tribute artists, Harry as Luther, performing live.

“This type of event is outside of the norm for the hospice and will be one of the biggest they have been involved with to date.”

A statement on the organisers’ website says: “Our Luther Vandross tribute evening will begin with arrivals from 7pm on Saturday 10th February 2018.

“Tickets are extremely limited, Harry normally performs to hundreds, but to ensure maximum enjoyment we have limited numbers as a personal gift to you all.

“If you are lucky enough to be joining us at the Holiday Inn Worth, you will enjoy a 3 course meal with background music to get you in the mood for Harry’s arrival. At around 9pm the man himself will be all yours for two mind blowing sets.”

Tickets are £49 for the evening, including the meal.

The tribute performer is Harry Cambridge, who gained national recognition by appearing as Luther Vandross on Stars In Their Eyes in 1993.

For more information about the evening, visit: http://www.luthertribute.co.uk/

