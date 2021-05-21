St Catherine's Hospice receives donation from Horley care home

Wykeham House care home in Horley recently presented its local St Catherine’s Hospice with a cheque for £100. Picture courtesy of Barchester Healthcare Ltd

The care home hand delivered the giant cheque to the Hospice.

They have agreed that as soon as restrictions lift they will be inviting them into the home for a well-deserved afternoon tea, all prepared and served by the homes head chef, as a way of saying a further thank you for all the wonderful work they do.

Rachel, manager at St Catherine’s, said: “We know Wykeham House well and know what a great reputation they have.

"It’s so nice that we both support each other and will continue to do so”.

Wykeham House has built up excellent reputations within its local community, regularly holding events and activities for residents and surrounding neighbours.

Julia, general manager at Wykeham House said: “We are always keen to show as much support as we can to local charities.

"We have many residents coming to us from St Catherine’s and vice versa, so it is very close to our and our residents hearts.

"Everyone was keen to get involved and give something back.”

Wykeham House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.