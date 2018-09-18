Stag deer rescued after its antlers became tangled in fencing

An RSPCA officer came to the rescue of a stricken stag which had got its antlers tangled in fencing.

Inspector Liz Wheeler was called to Rowfant, near Crawley, by a member of the public who spotted the fallow deer.

She said: “The poor deer had managed to get his antlers hooked through the line of electric fencing which was running between a strip of barbed wire and wire fencing.

“The caller had first spotted the stag the previous day and went to check on him again the following day to see if he’d been able to free himself. When she saw he was still tangled she called us for help.

“The deer was really frightened and distressed. He’d managed to hook his antler through the fencing and as he panicked and thrashed around he’d wound the wire around and around his antlers getting himself tightly stuck.”

She was able to cut the wire and untangle the antlers before the deer made a run for it.

“Luckily, the deer wasn’t injured so it was best to let him loose there and then to avoid any further stress,” she added.

“Anyone who sees a wild animal trapped like this should call the RSPCA on our 24-hour emergency line on 0300 1234 999 so we can help.

“We wouldn’t recommend trying to help them yourself as they can be dangerous, particularly when frightened, so we’d always advise keeping a safe distance.”