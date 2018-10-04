Star Wars and West End stars to feature in new Horsham film

Two stars of stage and screen are set to play leading roles in a new Horsham-based film, highlighting the growing issue of dementia.

West End songstress Elaine Paige OBE has been joined by Game of Thrones and Star Wars actor Ian McElhinney in filming the latest production by Horsham’s award winning Fact Not Fiction Films.

Elaine Paige

The piece entitled ‘Missing a Note’ focuses on a young aspiring singer who is out to impress a retired opera legend, however his struggles with dementia lead to a few puzzling surprises.

The project is being shot at Sedgwick Park House and Farlington School and is the first directing role of rising young Horsham director Beth Moran.

Beth has also written the script which is based loosely on her experiences with her grandfather who also suffers with dementia.

According to Fact Not Fiction Films the piece aims to ‘inform audiences in a light-hearted, yet poignant, style to increase understanding of Dementia’.

Ian McElhinney

Ian McElhinney - who played Ser Barristan Selmy in Game of Thrones and General Dodonna in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - will play the lead role of opera singer John O’Connell.

Star of Evita, Cats, and Chess Elaine Paige will play his wife Angie O’Connell while young actress Darcy Jacobs will play young singer Molly Groves.

The film has been funded by public support with nearly £10,000 received in donations.

Filming is currently underway and profits generated from the project are set to go to Dementia Care.

Farlington School where filming will take place

Fact Not Fiction Films has recently completed two other projects ‘Ellston Bay’ and documentary ‘Lucy: Breaking the Silence’.

Ellston Bay has been nominated for ‘Best UK Short’ at this year’s Raindance Film Festival whilst Lucy: Breaking the Silence won Best Documentary at the London Independent Film Awards last month.

For more on the latest production and to donate visit https://www.missinganote.com/