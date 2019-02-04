Star Wars Day sees Horsham fans out in force
Jedi and Sith were out in force as Horsham celebrated its annual Star Wars day.
Organised by Gobsmack Comics, the event, on Saturday, raised funds for the Springboard Project while bringing some fun to a cold February.
Horsham star wars day with Gobsmack Comics, Swan Walk shopping centre. Pic Steve Robards SR1903058
Horsham star wars day with Gobsmack Comics, Swan Walk shopping centre. Pic Steve Robards SR1903048
Horsham star wars day with Gobsmack Comics, Swan Walk shopping centre. Pic Steve Robards SR1903046
Horsham star wars day with Gobsmack Comics, Swan Walk shopping centre. Pic Steve Robards SR1903042
