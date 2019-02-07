Station car park to close this weekend

Three Bridges Station car park will be closed to cars until March 3, to make way for rail replacement buses.

Car park operator Indigo say a temporary bus station will be built on site, as part of Network Rail’s Brighton Main Line improvement project.

The car park will be closed from Saturday February 9 to Sunday March 3.

It is also due to be closed on the weekends of March 23, March 30, and April 6, and for one day on Sunday May 5.

For more information, visit: https://uk.parkindigo.com/en/car-park/three-bridges-station-car-park and https://traveladvice.brightonmainline.co.uk/?_ga=2.228077853.1210456641.1549531603-899650580.1549531603

