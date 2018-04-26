Still chance to sign up for inaugural British Airways Run Gatwick

Organisers of British Airways Run Gatwick have announced that places are still available for the highly anticipated inaugural event on Sunday May 13.

With less than three weeks to go until race day, those wishing to be a part of this new road race in the south-east should sign up now to their preferred race distance.

British Airways Run Gatwick offers four different events on the same day, to encourage runners of all ages and abilities to get active and enjoy the thrill of a big sporting event.

A total of 7,500 places are available across the various races and places have been snapped up by runners from near and far wanting to #RunGatwick this spring.

The day kicks off with the International Half Marathon at 9am, a closed-road, single-lap course that takes runners through Crawley town centre, out into the beautiful Sussex and Surrey countryside and past Gatwick Airport. Start times will be staggered according to expected finish times and a team of pacers will be helping runners to hit their target times on the day.

The 5K then starts at 9.20am, and this race is perfect both for new runners wanting a challenge and for experienced runners looking for a short, fast race. Open to runners aged 11 upwards, it is also a great first race for younger runners. The 5K route leaves Southgate Park and works its way through Crawley’s lively town centre on fully closed roads, with plenty of support along the way.

The Corporate 5K has already generated plenty of interest among local businesses wanting to compete to become the fastest business in the area whilst enjoying all the benefits of training together towards a common goal. Sponsored by Ambra Recruitment, the race offers an Ambra Corporate VIP Area at an additional fee, providing participants with food and drinks, a relaxed seating area, private toilets, a changing area and free massages.

The Family Run rounds off the races at 12.30pm with a fun, one-mile route in and around Crawley for children aged four upwards. This is a wonderful chance for the youngest runners to get involved in all the action, especially those who have grown-ups competing in the adult races.

All races will start and finish at Crawley’s pretty Southgate Park, where runners and spectators can enjoy a fully-equipped event village comprising a huge bag drop and a festival stage with live music and commentary. All races include a pre-race warm-up and this is a fantastic place to soak up the atmosphere of the day and cheer on family and friends.

A selection of food and drink will be available at the Food Village, with some vendors serving breakfast from 8am and the main Food Festival opening for lunch from 10am.

Of particular excitement is the presence of former sprinting and hurdling athlete Colin Jackson, who will be at British Airways Run Gatwick to support the runners and act as an ambassador for Flying Start, the race’s Official National Charity. Anyone wishing to run for charity and raise money to make a difference to others should visit the race website for more information.

Race Director Dave Kelly added: “With race day approaching fast, we are very excited to host the inaugural British Airways Run Gatwick and welcome runners of all ages and abilities to this superb day of running. We have four events taking place on the day to make sure there is something for everyone, and there will be a fantastic atmosphere throughout the morning as each of the races start and runners return to Southgate Park cheered on by the crowds! It is not too late to sign up and be a part of this exciting new road race, so we would encourage runners to secure their place on the start line of their chosen race now. For individuals, businesses, families and friends, this will be a wonderful celebration of running for everyone, with the exciting backdrop of Gatwick Airport and the support of our headline sponsor, British Airways.”

British Airways Flying Start is the National Charity Partner for British Airways Run Gatwick. The Local Charity Partners for the 2018 event are Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance, Carers Support, Neurokinex Kids, Crawley Open House and St Catherine’s Hospice.

Entry costs £36 for the International Half Marathon and £25 for the 5K or Corporate 5K. The Ambra Corporate VIP Area is available for an additional £12 per person. Entry to the Family Run costs £12 for children aged 4-15 years, and £1 for accompanying adults.

Runners entering the event after 30th April will need to collect their race pack from the Information Tent on race day. All those entered by 30th April will receive their race pack by post at least one week prior to the event.

Go to www.rungatwick.com for further details and to sign up.