Storm Chris threatens to end heatwave with heavy rain and gales possible

Storm Chris is set to hit the UK with gales, cooler temperatures and damper weather, threatening to end Britain’s heatwave.

Tropical Storm Chris is currently tracking the East Coast of the US and is set to cross the Atlantic to the UK.

Nicola Maxey, Senior Press Officer for the Met Office, explains that this sort of weather activity is typical for this time of year and that although the Storm is expected to turn into a hurricane by later today, by the time it reaches the UK it will be an ex-hurricane.

This is due to the Storm crossing the large body of water that is the Atlantic, where its energy is sucked out and it loses its strength.

However, this doesn’t mean that the weather conditions in the UK won’t be impacted by Storm Chris, as wet and windy weather conditions are now expected.

As Ms Maxey explains, this Storm has to go through “lots of stages” before reaching the UK and the exact track it will take is “still in doubt”.

Although Storm Chris is expected to make its way towards the UK, there is a possibility it could miss it out completely and head towards central Europe instead.

However, at the moment it looks set to make its way to the UK and have an impact on the North of England and Scotland, bringing wet and windy conditions.

Although there has been a dip in temperatures today, with cooler temperatures of around 20C, this is set to build again towards the end of the week, bringing higher temperatures of around 25 to 27C just in time for the weekend.