Street dance crew wins guest spot on Flawless’ UK tour

Young performers from street dance school Urban City will appear alongside Britain’s Got Talent’s finalists Flawless at The Hawth in September.

Flawless ran an online competition, inviting dance schools to submit a one minute video of their crews in action. The best entries won tickets, and the chance to perform as local guests when Flawless’ upcoming Chase the Dream tour comes to town.

Jo Ramachandran, who co-founded Urban City together with Shaun Angel, said their dance troupe The Division came up with the winning entry.

“Our troupe that we put forward for the video have been with Urban City for several years and are aged between eight and 24 years,” she said, “and have gained some invaluable performing experience in the last year by supporting Peter Andre and Diversity.

“Flawless had received over 700 videos for this competition and we are so excited and grateful to have been selected to represent for them when they come to Crawley.

“Crawley is our hometown and is where our street dance school began before expanding to East Grinstead and Horsham. We provide weekly classes, regular performance opportunities and professional masterclasses to over 100 students across the three areas, welcoming boys and girls of all abilities aged between five and 18 years.

“In Crawley we also hold adult classes for beginners, intermediates and professional dancers that are looking to get a weekly dose of some of the freshest choreography from the industry.”

You can see Flawless and Urban City’s The Division in action at the Hawth Theatre on Monday September 3.

To purchase tickets contact The Hawth Box Office on 01293 553636 or http://www.hawth.co.uk

