Study reveals which professions are struggling to get up for work

A new study has revealed which UK professions are struggling to get up for work – and are hitting the snooze button the most.

The study has been released to coincide with National Sleep-In Day today (October 28).

The study, from Benson’s for Beds, surveyed 4,000 people, revealing employees were losing an average of six days a year, from hitting the snooze button.

A spokesman said: “Overall, 36 per cent of UK employees snooze their alarm up to four times each morning – that’s the equivalent of 36 minutes when using a default nine minute iPhone setting.

“We’re all guilty of snoozing our alarms from time to time, and as winter kicks in it makes it much harder to get out of bed in the morning

“To avoid snoozing, place your alarm clock or phone on the other side of the room – that way you’ll have to get out of bed to stop it and are less likely to hit snooze.

“Getting a good night’s sleep is vital for our well-being, so if you’re getting less than the recommended eight hours, you should probably try to go to bed a little earlier.”

The study revealed that those working in sales were the worst offenders, snoozing 18 times a week on average – eight times more than students.

On the other end of the scale, those working in law enforcement and security proved to be the most motivated, only snoozing twice a week and losing 18 hours and four minutes a year. They also get up the earliest – at 5.49am.

People working in creative arts and design were among the snooziest sectors, hitting the button 628 times a year. Both these industries find it harder to get out of bed than students, where only 30 per cent snooze three times or more, the study revealed.

Teachers were not top of the class either, snoozing eight times a week – just one less snooze than their students.

Fitness fanatics in leisure and tourism are keen to get to work, only snoozing three times a week on average and losing 139 times a year.

To see the full set of results, visit www.bensonsforbeds.co.uk/uk-snooziest-sectors.

