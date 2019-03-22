Sudden closure of Horsham town centre store

A major jewellers in Horsham town centre has closed suddenly today following a break-in.

Thieves broke into Pandora in Swan Walk shopping centre last night.

The store currently has its shutters down and a notice on its window saying it is shut ‘due to unforeseen circumstances.’

A spokesman for Pandora said today that the store was likely to remain closed for some days.

He said: “The Horsham store was broken into last night and there is unfortunately quite a lot of damage.

“The police have attended.

“The store will likely be closed for some days. The team is assessing the damage and making plans for re-opening.”