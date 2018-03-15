Contemporary watercolours make up Sue Colyer’s Elements of Nature exhibition at the Oxmarket Gallery, Chichester from March 13-25.

This is the second solo exhibition of Sue’s work in the Wilson Studio at the Oxmarket Gallery and reflects her personal view of the natural world around us.

Her works are based on places she has visited and loved, and her method of work allows the subject to be the inspiration of the painting rather than the resulting image, she says. Her inspiration for this exhibition is based on memories of places visited including Norway and Iceland which have a special significance for her. Sue says she is passionate about watercolours and believes their unique qualities allow her paintings to reflect the true beauty of nature itself. She aims to paint a personal response to a subject, which may invoke a similar or different response to the viewer. Sue is based in Horndean and exhibits both locally and nationally throughout the year at various shows and exhibitions.

