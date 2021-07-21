To help inspire you Crespo Olives has created four brand new delicious recipe from Greek Feta & Olive Salad with juicy Lamb Chops, to a succulent Pancetta Chicken Traybake with Olives & Tomatoes.

GREEK FETA & OLIVE SALAD WITH LAMB CHOPS

Prep: 15 minutes

Lamb chops

Cook: 6 minutes

Serves 2

Ingredients:

4 sprigs oregano, leaves only

Gnocchi

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

4 lamb loin chops

1 pitta bread

Traybake

2 tomatoes, cut into small chunks

¼ cucumber, cut into small chunks

50g Crespo Black Olives Greek Style

50g feta, diced

Tart

½ tbsp white wine vinegar

Greek yogurt to serve

Method:

Chop half the oregano and mix with the garlic, black pepper and half the oil, toss in the lamb to evenly coat and set aside.

Brush the pitta with a little oil and griddle or fry for 1 minute each side. Tear into bite sized pieces.

Mix together the tomatoes, cucumber, olives, feta, pitta and remaining oregano.

Add the marinated lamb to the hot griddle or frying pan and cook for 3 minutes each side.

Meanwhile, whisk the remaining oil with the vinegar and toss into the salad, season and serve with the lamb with a spoonful of Greek yogurt.

Cooks tip: Great with chicken or pork chops too. Perfect for barbecues.

GNOCCHI, OLIVE & TOMATO BAKE

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 15-20 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients:

500g pack gnocchi

2 tbsp tomato pesto

75g Crespo Pitted Black Olives, halved

227g can chopped tomatoes

125g pack mozzarella, torn

25g ciabatta breadcrumbs

½ tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Method:

Preheat the oven to 220oC, gas mark 7.

Cook the gnocchi in boiling water for 3 minutes, drain and return to the pan. Add the pesto, olives, tomatoes and half the mozzarella and transfer to an ovenproof serving dish.

Mix the breadcrumbs with the oil and sprinkle over the gnocchi with the remaining mozzarella and bake for 15-20 minutes until golden.

Cooks tip: Try using spinach gnocchi or filled tortellini pasta.

TRAYBAKE PANCETTA CHICKEN WITH OLIVES & TOMATOES

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 25 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients:

8 slices pancetta

4 chicken breast fillets

2 tbsp olive oil

400g vine-on cherry tomatoes, snipped into small bunches

100g Crespo Pitted Green Olives

2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

Preheat the oven to 200oC, gas mark 6.

Method:

Wrap 2 slices of pancetta round the middle of each chicken breast. Heat 1 tbsp oil in a large frying pan and fry the chicken for 2-3 minutes each side until golden, then transfer to a baking tray. Bake for 10 minutes.

Toss the tomatoes, olives and garlic in the remaining oil and add to the tray around the chicken.

Bake for a further 15 minutes until the chicken is cooked through and the tomatoes are softened.

Great served with a green salad and new potatoes.

Cooks tip: Try unsmoked streaky bacon instead of the pancetta.

OLIVE & TOMATO TART

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 25-30 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients:

320g pack puff pastry sheet

275g baby plum tomatoes, halved

280g pack mini mozzarella balls, drained

75g Crespo Green Olives Stuffed with Pimiento, halved

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Basil leaves to garnish

Method:

Preheat the oven to 220oC, gas mark 7.

Unroll the pastry, keeping it on its paper and place on a large baking tray. Score a line all the way round the pastry 2cm from the edges with a sharp knife.

Toss the tomatoes, mozzarella balls and olives in the oil and season with black pepper. Spread over the pastry base up to the score lines.

Bake for 25-30 minutes or until golden. Serve scattered with fresh basil leaves.

Cooks tip: Great with salad or as part of a picnic. Try adding Parma ham to give a meat version.

Crespo Olives are available from major stockists nationwide including Tesco, Waitrose and Ocado, as well as from independents.