‘Summer wonderland’ planned for park

Horsham park is set to be transformed into a ‘wonderland’ this summer.

Enchanted Horsham will be holding a three-day event - with tickets starting at £20 - in the park in July.

On its website organisers say customers will be able to enjoy live entertainment including music, dancing and circus performers along with mystical tales and a boutique market. There is also expected to be street food and drink stalls and as dusk turns to night ‘secret gardens’ will be illuminated containing ‘unicorns and dragons’.

Organisers have been granted permission by Horsham District Council to use the park to host the ticketed event with prices ranging from £20 - £75.

A council spokesman said: “The council is not involved with the organisation of this event but we hope that it will be successful and prove to be a good draw for visitors to the town.”

The event will run from 4pm until midnight for three days from July 27.

The area of park which will be used is yet to be agreed however, the council says it will cover a limited area.

The spokesman added: “The event is to be predominantly held in the evenings, so for the majority of the daytime the whole park would be open as usual.”

Food Rocks, which runs Horsham’s Carfax markets, is partnering Enchanted Horsham and has put up advertising within its markets.

According to the website adults tickets cost £20 each day with children under 16 going free. VIP tickets cost £75 per adult and £10 per child under 16.