Sunny day expected in Sussex

A mostly sunny day is expected in Sussex.

However, there are highs of just 18 degrees expected between 1 and 5pm, and lows of 8 degrees this morning in West Sussex.

Although, in East Sussex, most of the sun is expected to come out between 7am and 1pm.

A dry day is predicted in Sussex with a zero per cent chance of rain until 10pm.

As we move into the weekend, it will become more cloudy but the temperature will be mostly the same until Sunday when highs of 22 degrees are expected.

Light rain could fall in West Sussex at around 3pm on Saturday, with the chance of precipitation rising to 67 per cent.