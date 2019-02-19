Support for Crawley taxi drivers over ‘no excuse for abuse’ campaign

Crawley Borough Council is supporting the National Private Hire and Taxi Association to raise awareness about abuse towards taxi drivers.

The council has offered all drivers in Crawley a ‘no excuse for abuse’ stickers in an effort to encourage passengers to treat drivers with respect, reinforcing that abuse will not be tolerated and reported to the police.

Cabinet member for Environmental Services and Sustainability, councillor Geraint Thomas, said: “These stickers are a great idea. While the vast majority of taxi users are polite and well-behaved, there are a few who unfortunately feel it acceptable to be abusive.

“It’s important that people know that this will not be tolerated.”