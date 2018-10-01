Support for Susannah after she becomes the first to be voted off Strictly Come Dancing

People have rallied to support former fashionista and Sussex resident Susannah Constantine sfter she became the first contestant to be voted off TV’s Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday.

Susannah, who lives on the outskirts of Handcross, left the show after facing a dance off with professional partner Anton Du Beke when Susannah scored the lowest marks in the BBC dance contest for the second week running.

People later took to social media praising her for her courage in taking part. One posted: “Well done. You should be proud of what you did. You showed grit.” Another commented: “Sad to see you go.”

Susannah herself posted: “A MASSIVE thank you for all your support. The Strictly Experience is everything and more.”

Susannah also made an early exit when she was a contestant on the TV programme I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.