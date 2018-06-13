Survey looks to pinpoint Crawley residents’ safety concerns

What are the community safety issues that concern you? That’s the question being asked of Crawley residents.

A message is being sent out by Crawley Neighbourhood Watch, on behalf of Crawley Borough Council.

The Safer Crawley Partnership is seeking residents’ views to identify what community safety issues are important for Crawley, to help shape the focus for 2018/19.

The survey doesn’t take long to complete and asks:

- What are you most concerned about in your neighbourhood?

- What crimes do you think should be treated as priorities?

- Are you worried about becoming a victim of crime?

- Have you been a victim of crime in the past 12 months?

The Partnership would like to hear from as many people as possible.

The survey will close at midnight on Wednesday June 20.

This is the link to the survey: https://www.snapsurveys.com/wh/s.asp?k=152656129412.

