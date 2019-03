Historic Parham House and Gardens are to be featured on the BBC TV programme Gardeners’ World tonight.

Parham’s head gardener Tom Brown will be talking about his successs with varieties of annual climbing plants in the gardens.

Parham House, situated between Storrington and Pulborough, is home to Lady Emma Barnard whose great grandfather, the Hon Clive Pearson, bought the house and estate in 1922.

Gardeners World’ will be broadcast on BBC2 tonight at 8.30pm.