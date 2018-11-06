Sussex group announces takeover of Horsham garden centre

A Sussex firm has announced its takeover of a popular Horsham garden centre.

Old Barn Nurseries and Garden Centre, along the A24 near Dial Post, has new owners after Tates of Sussex confirmed it had taken over the site from Wyevale Garden Centres.

Tates runs several other garden centres across the county including South Downs Nurseries in Hassocks, Mayberry Garden Centre in Portslade and Paradise Park in Newhaven.

It also runs car garages in Crawley, Gatwick, Brighton and Redhill as well as attraction centres such as the The South Downs Heritage Centre and the Sussex Food Hall.

In a statement on the company’s website the firm said it was delighted to be taking over the centre and it was set to make improvements to the store.

A spokesman said: “We are delighted to announce that Old Barn Garden Centre is now part of the Tates of Sussex Garden Centre Group and we look forward to welcoming all new and existing Tates of Sussex customers at our new centre.

“A new look store is just around the corner, and we hope you will notice improvements to your shopping experience over the coming months.”

