Sussex Health Care home closed to ‘protect’ residents

A health watchdog has taken urgent enforcement action at a care home run by Sussex Health Care to ‘protect’ residents.

Horncastle House, at Sharpthorne, East Grinstead, has been closed by the Care Quality Commission following several inspections over the past seven months.

The home has been inspected three times since March and was found to be Inadequate.

Debbie Ivanova, Deputy Chief Inspector of Adult Social Care at the Care Quality Commission, said: “Due to concerns raised with us, CQC inspected Horncastle House, at Sharpthorne, East Grinstead, West Sussex in March 2018, August 2018 and 13 September 2018.

“Following this recent inspection CQC has taken urgent enforcement action to protect people living in the service and to ensure significant and immediate improvements take place. As with all CQC enforcement action this is subject to appeal.

“While I am concerned that this is a difficult time for everyone involved, our first priority is always the welfare of the people who are living at the service. West Sussex County Council is working with CQC to support relatives and people currently living in Horncastle House“

“We will publish a full report, detailing our findings and the enforcement action against the provider, as soon as we can.”

West Sussex County Council confirmed the home had been closed and it had stepped in to find residents alternative accommodation.

A council spokesman said: “The Care Quality Commission (CQC) made the decision on Friday (14th Sept) to remove the registration of Horncastle House, a private nursing home in East Grinstead.

“As a result, West Sussex County Council as the local safeguarding authority, stepped in to work closely with residents, their families and other partners to find alternative accommodation for all of the residents, as a matter of urgency.

“All of the residents have now been found new placements and we continue to support them and their relatives.”

Sussex Health Care has been approached for comment.