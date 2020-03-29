Sussex mother issues desperate appeal after son, 16, goes missing

A mother has issued a desperate appeal after her 16-year-old son went missing in Sussex.

Owen Harding was last seen leaving his home address in Saltdean at about 7pm on Thursday 26 March, according to police.

He has not been in touch with any friends or family since then, and his disappearance is out of character, a spokesman said.

Police describe him as white, about 5ft 9ins, of athletic build, with short brown hair.

He normally wears white trainers, tracksuit trousers and a dark hoodie, police said.

Owen’s family and friends coordinated a search for him last night.

Stella Harding, Owen’s mother, said he had left the house on Thursday evening to watch the sunset in the Telscombe Tye area and has not returned, or been in contact with family or friends, since.

She said: “It is very unlike Owen to go missing and to not be in contact with friends, family or his girlfriend.

“Clearly, it is a really difficult time for everyone at the moment and we’re all desperately worried, especially since this is so out of character and our ability to get out the house and find him is limited.

“We think there is a possibility that something has happened to Owen and are appealing for those in Saltdean, Telscombe, Ovingdean and Brighton, to look out for him.”

Police asked anyone who sees him or knows where he could be is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1198 of 26/03.