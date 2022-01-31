Sussex traffic update January 31: A27 delays, road closures, collisions

There are delays in Shoreham on the A27 and one lane has been blocked by a broken-down car on the westbound Shoreham bypass by Coombes Road, according to traffic sources.

In Horsham, the A281 Guildford road has been shut and Merryfield Drive is closed both ways from Hill Mead to the A281 following a tragic collision between a lorry and man.

Sussex Police stock image

From 8pm, emergency roadworks are planned in Chichester on the A27 westbound bwteen the A259 Chichester East and the A286.

Near Bexhill, there are emergency roadworks taking place on the A259 westbound between the junctions with the A269 Bexhill West and the A27.

Motorists are advised to expect disruption until February 8.

In Coolham there is heavy traffic on A272 westbound at the B2139 Coolham Road. Temporary traffic lights are in place.

There are temporary traffic signals on te A265 in Heathfield due to gas main work on Millennium Way.