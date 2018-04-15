Sussex weather forecast for the week ahead

'Feels like' temperatures hitting 26.2 degrees are forecast for Sussex this week, with Friday set to boast the most sunshine.

We could see some rain overnight tonight and into tomorrow (Monday) but otherwise the outlook is mostly bright.

From then on out, the weather is set to get warmer and warmer, before dipping slightly next weekend to highs of 21 degrees.

The Met Office, in its forecast for the South East, stated: "Wednesday and Thursday dry and increasingly warm and sunny, but onshore breezes keeping coastal areas much cooler."