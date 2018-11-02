Sussex weather: Friday, November 2

Sussex will see a mostly dry and sunny day today (Friday, November 2), according to the Met Office.

After a cold and frosty start it will be dry with long spells of mostly unbroken sunshine, with winds staying light.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 12°C.

Tonight is expected to be dry overnight with some clear spells.

The Met Office said it will become chilly with a touch of frost developing, but a little breezier around southern coasts by morning.

The minimum temperature is expected to be -1°C.