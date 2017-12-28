Sussex weather warning - more icy conditions forecast

Drivers face more tricky conditions tomorrow (Friday December 29) as more icy conditions are forecast across Sussex.

The Met Office has issued another yellow (be aware) warning for 2-9am, encompassing most of the county.

A number of roads proved difficult this morning with black ice, resulting in warnings from police and a number of accidents.

The Met Office says: “Icy patches are expected to form for a time on Friday morning as a band of rain, sleet and snow pushes north-eastwards across parts of England.

“Some roads and railways are likely to be affected leading to longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

“Some delays to air travel are also possible. Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are possible.”

However, the forecast is that temperatures are set to rise a few degrees as we approach the New Year, although it will still feel chilly in blustery conditions.

New Year’s Eve forecast

For those aiming to be out and about over New Year’s Eve, the forecast is for a chilly night with the chance of heavy rain along the coast but dry in the north of the county.

New Year’s Day is currently looking to be mainly dry with just a small chance of a shower.