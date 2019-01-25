Sussex Yeomanry Association centenary dinner in pictures

More than 160 members and their guests attended this celebration with some travelling from as far afield as Germany, Dubai, Cyprus and South Africa. In some cases, people met friends they had not seen for more than 40 years.
View more
The Sussex Yeomanry Association held its centenary dinner on January 19 in the banqueting suite at The Jurys Inn Brighton Waterfront Hotel.
More than 160 members and their guests attended this celebration with some travelling from as far afield as Germany, Dubai, Cyprus and South Africa. In some cases, people met friends they had not seen for more than 40 years.