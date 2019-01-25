( LtoR) Sgt Lynn Rawlings, LtCol Wayne Hopla, Msn Jo McDermott, WO2 BSM Peter Bryan and Sgt Carol Illman SUS-190125-155130001

Sussex Yeomanry Association centenary dinner in pictures

The Sussex Yeomanry Association held its centenary dinner on January 19 in the banqueting suite at The Jurys Inn Brighton Waterfront Hotel.

More than 160 members and their guests attended this celebration with some travelling from as far afield as Germany, Dubai, Cyprus and South Africa. In some cases, people met friends they had not seen for more than 40 years.

Sussex Yeomanry Association dinner SUS-190125-155110001
Sussex Yeomanry Association dinner (table 17) SUS-190125-155120001
Sussex Yeomanry Association dinner SUS-190125-155050001
Sussex Yeomanry Association dinner SUS-190125-155100001
