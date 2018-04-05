Swan hurt by a dog at Tilgate Lake

Dog walkers have been warned by Crawley Borough Council to keep their animals on a lead around Tilgate Lake after a swan was attacked.

A spokesperson for the borough council said: “A swan was attacked by a dog at Tilgate Lake last week.

“A black and tan lurcher jumped into the lake and grabbed the swan, emerging with a mouthful of feathers. Fortunately, the swan wasn’t too badly hurt but it shows the importance of keeping dogs on leads around the lakes.

“The incident was reported to us but the dog owner had disappeared before we arrived.

“The owner is described as a 6ft male with stubble. He was wearing a bobble hat and blue jacket.

“The dog is thought to be called Bella. If you know who this is or have more information please call Tilgate Park on 01293 521168.

“Thanks to all of you who are keeping your dogs on leads around the lakes in Tilgate Park.”