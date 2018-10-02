Sweet taste of success for Horsham restaurant

A Horsham restaurant has again been recognised as one of the best in the UK.

Tristan in East Street, Horsham, has just been awarded a prestigious Michelin star - for the SEVENTH year in a row.

Owner Tristan Mason is delighted. “Obviously we are very proud to retain the star for the seventh year,” he said. “I’d like to congratulate the team and continued support from our customers. #oneteamonedream #nevergiveup are regular sayings in the kitchen.”

Tristan runs the restaurant with help from his business partner wife Candy, along with a band of talented fellow chefs.

Tristan maintains that the business “is very much a team effort.”

The restaurant specialises in modern British food ‘with a French edge.’