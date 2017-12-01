Teen, 16, robbed in violent town centre attack

A teenager was robbed of his BMX bike after a youth forced him to his knees and kicked him in a town centre attack.

Police say the attack on the 16-year-old teenager happened in Bishopric, Horsham, at around 8pm on Wednesday, November 1.

The teen was approached by a gang of three youths just past KFC. One of the trio ordered the teenager to get to his knees before kicking him and stealing his bicycle. The trio then headed off into the town centre.

Police say they would like to talk to a youth, described as white, 5’8” tall, wearing a grey hooded jersey and blue jeans, in connection with the incident.

Police are appealing to anyone who saw what happened, or who recognises the youth, to contact them online or call 101, quoting serial 1377 of 01/11.