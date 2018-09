Two teenagers were taken to hospital following a crash in which a car hit a tree in Haywards Heath.

Police said were called to the collision along Ditchling Road at about 10.10am yesterday morning (September 14).

Officers said the driver of the car along with a man in his 20s suffered minor injuries.

Two teenager girls, who were also passengers in the vehicle, were also injured and taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton, for further checks.