Tell ‘Mystic Joe’ what can be done to improve arts and culture in Crawley

You can tell Mystic Joe what you think about the arts and culture on offer in the town.

With funding from Arts Council England, Crawley Borough Council asked producers Louise Blackwell and Naomi Alexander to develop a consultation project.

They commissioned local artist Joe McAlister who developed an interactive way of getting people’s opinions based on a vintage fortune teller booth

Mystic Joe will visit local venues and businesses to give people a chance to have a say.

A council spokesman said: “Mystic Joe cleverly incorporates art and technology, recording responses via a touchscreen.

“Once the questions are answered, a unique, printed fortune and information on arts and leisure activities in the town is automatically generated.”

The consultation focuses on gathering information on how arts and culture can be improved.

Mystic Joe was launched at the Dormans Youth Arts Centre in Gossops Green on Wednesday (January 23).

The public consultation continues in Crawley Library today (Monday January 28) from noon before undertaking a tour of the town until June.

Results of the consultation will be used to develop an arts and culture strategy for Crawley.

Key priorities will be established for the council, stakeholders and partners, which will encourage the creative industries, cultural events and activities and participation.

Councillor Chris Mullins said: “It’s really important Crawley residents voice their opinion on this consultation; it’s the first step to improving the arts and culture in our town.

“Crawley Borough Council has run a lot consultations over the years, but this is the first to be delivered by a fortune teller booth! I encourage people to stay up-to-date with Mystic Joe’s movements through social media and to go and visit him to have your say.”

Louise Blackwell said: “Joe McAlister has created an eye-catching and engaging artwork. I can’t wait for people to meet Mystic Joe and share their thoughts with him on arts and culture. There’s a chance for everyone to have a real impact on what happens in Crawley for the coming years and I encourage you to take part.”

For an up-to-date schedule of where Mystic Joe will be appearing, or to participate in the consultation, visit www.crawley.gov.uk/arts or follow Mystic Joe’s journey on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram at @MysticJoe2019.