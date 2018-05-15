Tempers rise at marathon road closures

A number of people were left hot under the collar during Gatwick’s half marathon on Sunday - but it wasn’t just the runners feeling the heat.

Police say they received several reports of drivers’ tempers rising after they were confronted with road closures.

In one instance, a video of an irate driver seen kicking a ‘road closed’ sign in Warren Drive, Ifield, Crawley, was posted on social media.

Full details and times of road closures were previously circulated by race organisers, but the frustrated driver is seen on film demanding to be allowed through a closed road, despite runners on the roadway.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Police assisted marshals with redirecting traffic after road closures caused congestion at the Run Gatwick marathon in Crawley on Sunday.

“Police received several reports of frustrated motorists, however no offences were committed.”

One of the marathon runners - Mark Dunford, from Crawley - said: “I was appalled to see policemen and race marshalls being harassed by impatient drivers. They had plenty of forewarning that the roads would be closed. I cannot understand what their issue was.

“This was a brilliant event for Crawley as a town to host and it’s a shame they spoilt it.”