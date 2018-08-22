Ten top breakfast venues in Crawley according to TripAdvisor

It’s often said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

Whether you start with a healthy option of porridge or muesli or throw caution to the wind with a big fry-up, it’s always a pleasant change to go out for the meal.

But where in the Crawley area can you get the best breakfasts?

We’ve checked with TripAdvisor on the top cafes or restaurants as decided by you, the public.

And there’s a wonderful variety of food at a wide range of venues available.

Check out the list below and we’ve included just some of the comments.

Some of the establishments don’t open until mid-morning (so more of a brunch) - readers should check details before visiting.

1- La Rusta , 20 Broadwalk, Crawley

‘Eggs were cooked to perfection’ - ‘Excellent food and first class service’

2 - Sage, 36 High Street, Crawley

‘Great place to eat’ - ‘Not a single bad thing to say’

3 - Olivers Coffee and Wine, 12 Borers Yard, Borers Arms Road, Copthorne

‘Hidden gem, lovely atmosphere with European feel’ - ‘Great service, friendly, welcoming staff’

4 - Kims Kitchen, 181 Three Bridges Road, Crawley

‘Perfect brekkie’ - ‘Adorable and tasty!’

5 - Love Bean Cafe, 2 The Pavement, Crawley

‘Best breakfast in Crawley’ - ‘A real gem of a cafe’

6 - Loving Hut, 1 Southgate Parade, Crawley

‘I love everything about Loving Hut’ - ‘Brilliant vegan choice’

7 - Tilgate Bakery, 12 Tilgate Parade, Tilgate

‘Really good value and quality’ - ‘Superb!’

8 - Revive Charity Shop & Cafe, 38 The Broadway, Crawley

‘Relaxed and Friendly Environment’ - ‘Truly scrumptious’

9 - Squire’s Cafe Bar, Horsham Road, Crawley

‘This place serves the best cooked breakfast I have ever eaten!’ - ‘Breakfast is lovely’

10 - Dolphin Deli, Newton Road, Crawley

‘Excellent fresh food and lovely staff’ - ‘Food is delicious and freshly cooked/prepared while you wait’