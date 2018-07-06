Tesco staff ‘shaken’ after petrol station robbery

Staff at Horsham petrol station have been left ‘shaken up’ after a robbery in the early hours of this morning (July 6).

Police said two men in balaclavas targeted the Tesco Express, in Redkiln Way, shortly before 12.30am.

A police car pulled into the garage whilst on patrol and disturbed the pair as they were in the process of stealing from the store.

One man fled the scene whilst another was arrested.

Tesco said no-one was injured in the incident and it was working to support staff who were shaken up.

A spokesperson said: “We can confirm our Horsham Esso Express store has reopened following a break in overnight. We are assisting police with their enquiries and apologise for any inconvenience caused to customers by the temporary closure.”

The petrol station was cordoned off for several hours this morning whilst officers carried out investigations.

