Horsham accidents

The 11 worst Horsham and South Downs roads for fatal and serious accidents

These are the 11 Horsham and South Downs roads with the highest number of deaths and ‘serious’ accidents for the period January 2016 to December 2018, according to the Sussex Safer Roads Partnership.

Sussex Safer Roads Partnership holds details of personal injury crashes reported to Sussex Police. All pictures Google Maps. More news: M23 Pease Pottage roadworks - all you need to know

A24, 4 deaths, 25 serious accidents
A272, 2 deaths, 18 serious accidents
A23, 11 serious accidents
B2139, 8 serious accidents
