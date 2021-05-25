'The driver will be charged to court when sober' - Crawley Police tweet picture of 'frightening' breathalyzer test
Crawley Police have tweeted a picture of a breathalyzer test after a vehicle caught their attention in Crawley.
They tweeted: "A vehicle caught our attention in #Crawley due to his manner of driving.
"The reason became apparent very quickly! One in custody at 13:00hrs with levels like this, Frightening! The driver will be charged to court when sober.#RoadSafety #Fatal5 #Proactive #Unacceptable #EA017"
There are strict alcohol limits for drivers, but it’s impossible to say exactly how many drinks this equals - it’s different for each person.
Level of alcohol for England, Wales and Northern Ireland are:
Micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath 35
Milligrammes per 100 millilitres of blood 80
Milligrammes per 100 millilitres of urine 107