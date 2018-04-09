Thief smashes his way into town centre jewellers

A thief smashed his way into a town centre jewellers yesterday morning before fleeing with 14 pairs of silver cufflinks.

The thief broke through steel shutters at Horsham’s oldest jewellers - Trelfers in East Street - before smashing through the shop’s plate glass front door.

He stole an Air Ambulance charity box, as well as the cufflinks, before making off.

Shop owners John Cox and his wife Pauline later took to social media to thank police and the public for their support - and told how they were landed with a parking ticket after arriving at the scene.

They posted on-line:”Thank you Horsham for your concern, very much appreciated.

“The guy broke through the steel shutters at 06.34 this morning then smashed through the plate glass of our front door; he left our premises within 2 minutes

“Police responded immediately after the call was received via the Alarm Monitoring and we were there within 20 minutes. The alarm system worked perfectly.

“Our safe far exceeds insurance requirements where customer’s items are stored along with our high value stock. All he took was approx 14 pairs of silver cufflinks but what annoys us both more than anything is the taking of The Air Ambulance charity box.

“Oh and HDC parking wardens give us a parking ticket despite parked across the street (yes in a loading bay) with a note on the dashboard stating why!”

Trelfers Jewellers was established in 1881.