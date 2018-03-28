Thieves steal TVs in office break-in

Thieves stole two 60-inch televisions when they broke into business premises in Crawley.

Officers were called to the break-in at Willmott Dixon, off Gatwick Road, at about 11.20pm on Sunday.

Police say that three men were arrested at the scene and have since been charged with burglary and are to appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court next month.

They are Stefan Batin, 19, a factory worker, of Friday Road, Erith, Bexley; Dragos Nita, 29, unemployed, of no fixed address; and Bogdan Mocanu, 29, a builder, of Ballards Road, Dagenham.

Officers say they believe at least two other men may have been involved in the incident, and anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 1264 of 25/03.

The two televisions were recovered.