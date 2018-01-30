Thieves steal ‘unique’ saddles in raid on farm

Thieves who broke into a farm in Bolney yesterday stole four ‘unique’ saddles worth around £18,000.

Police say that a tack room was forced open at the farm in Jeremys Lane, Bolney.

A spokesman said the expensive saddles were “extremely unique and we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen anyone acting suspiciously.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have been offered such items for sale.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex Police using one of the below options quoting serial number 0645 of 29/01.”