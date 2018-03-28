Thieves target string of vans in village break-ins

Thieves escaped with a number of power tools when they broke into a string of parked vans in Warnham on Friday night.

Police say the tools were stolen from a Ford Transit Connect van in Lucas Road sometime between 6.30pm and 9.50pm. Meanwhile, a Peugeot Partner van - also parked in Lucas Road - was broken into at about 9.45pm but nothing was stolen.

Another Ford Transit van parked in nearby Tilletts Lane was also broken into overnight but nothing was taken.

A police spokesman said: “Anyone who has information is asked to contact police online https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or ring 101 quoting serial 1316 of 23/03.”