Things to do in Sussex this February half term

With February half term coming up, families across Sussex will be looking for ways to keep everyone entertained.

Here is a handy list of events and activities to take part in across the county, from museum trips to artist workshops there is sure to be something for you.

Alfriston: Drusilla’s Park - Spider-Man and Hello Kitty

February 20 - Weaving a web of excitement the Amazing Spider-Man spins into action at Drusillas Park for the first time this year. The crime-fighting crusader will be launching his web-slinging fun and Super Hero antics during meet and greet appearances throughout the day. February 21 - Visit Hello Kitty in her beautiful themed house and have a souvenir photo taken with the cutest girl herself. Meet and greet opportunities will operate at intervals throughout the day.

www.drusillas.co.uk

Amberley: Amberley Museum

February 20 to 24. During the February half term, enjoy a week of family STEM activities and take part in a family trail around the 36 acre site.

www.amberleymuseum.co.uk

Arundel: WWT Arundel Wetland Centre - Sussex Puddle Jumping Championships

February 16 to 24. This half term take your friends and family and see who can make the biggest, craziest splash with the special ‘splashometer’ at the Puddle Jumping Championships. There will be daily winners so get practicing your perfect splash at the Practice Puddles. Check out the other splash-tastic fun at the Mud n’ Water Lab at the Wildlife Garden.

www.wwt.org.uk/wetland-centres/arundel

Brighton: Royal Hippodrome Theatre - Disney’s Aladdin Jr.

February 20 to 23. Discover a ‘whole new world’ with The Royal Hippodrome Community Theatre Company in association with The Rattonian Youth Group as they bring you the magically updated version of the beloved Disney classic Aladdin. Performances each day at 3pm plus Friday at 11am and Saturday at 7pm. Adults £13, Children £10, Family £40, available from the box office 01323 802020.

www.royalhippodrome.com

Chichester: Chichester Festival Theatre - Telling Tales

February 16 at 10.30am. Grandchildren, pack up your grandparents and an assortment of unusual objects. Join in the fun and mischief in tale-telling out of school! This creative writing workshop is a chance for different generations within families to have some fun exploring their imagination and the art of creating stories together. For children aged five to ten (£5) and their grown ups (free).

www.cft.org.uk/whats-on/event/telling-tales

Chichester: Novium Museum

February 22, shows at midday, 1.30pm and 3pm. Join Professor Ignatius Rumsby at The Novium Museum this February half term as he presents his Grand Magic Lantern Show. Moving pictures before movies began - the show will consist of comic tales, childrens stories, moral tales and more. This event is free to attend, but booking in advance is essential.

www.thenovium.org/article/27386/Magic-Lantern-Show

East Grinstead: Standen House - Half term trails

February 16 to 24 from 11am to 4pm. Keep the kids occupied this half term with winter trails, strolls through crispy fields and warm up with a hot drink in Barn Café. Join for a fun trail over half term inspired by our Fairytales, fantasies and nightmares - the illustrated world of Arthur Rackham exhibition. There’s even a prize at the end! £2 per child with prize, normal admission applies.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/standen-house-and-garden

Haslemere: Haslemere Museum

February 19: Celebrating Stamps family drop-in event from 10.30am to 1pm where children can discover more about postage stamps and create their own.

February 20: Early Birds session from 9am enabling families with children who have an Autistic Spectrum Condition, to enjoy the museum free from the hustle and bustle of the general public

February 21: Museum Explorers aged five to 11 meet from 10.30am to 12pm with the opportunity to create silhouettes using their own shadows.

For more details visit www.haslemeremuseum.co.uk

Hastings: Blue Reef Aquarium

February 19 from 10am to 3pm. Blue Reef Aquarium is calling all dragon slayers to help defend its fishy residents. The Rock a Nore Road tourist attraction is hosting a fun-filled Dragon Day, with a special appearance from huge animatronic dragon Flame. Guests will be invited to ‘Tame Flame’, a four meter smoke breathing dragon who will be active throughout the day for 15 minute timeslots, then available for photo opportunities in between. Standard admission prices apply.

www.bluereefaquarium.co.uk/hastings

Hastings: Hastings’ Creative Spring

February 18 to 22. Hastings’ Creative Spring is a great chance to learn about creative media for teenagers between 14 and 18. Hastings’ Creative Spring is all about digital skills, new opportunities in the fast-growing creative industries, and having fun. Workshops take place in Rock House on Cambridge Road and Hastings Library on Claremont in the America Ground, Hastings town centre. There will be a small charge of £3 for each half-day session, £5 for a full-day session or £8 for a two-day session to be paid in advance. You can book multiple sessions but numbers are limited - details from 01424 234000 or email spring@creativeslam.co.uk, or book on www.creativeslam.co.uk .

Herstmonceux: Observatory Science Centre

February 19 from 10.30am to 1pm. Children’s Workshop: ‘Fun with Chemistry’ six to eight years.February 20 from 10.30am to 1pm. Children’s Workshop: ‘Discover Chemistry’ nine to 11 years. February 21 from 2pm to 7.30pm. Children’s Workshop: ‘Explore the Moon Twilight’ nine to 11 years. Booking is essential for all workshops and additional prices apply

www.the-observatory.org

Horsham: Pump track opening

February 10 from 11am to 2pm. Residents are invited to join the Highwood Village Community open day featuring the official opening of the pump track, the first in Horsham District, on Sunday, February 10. Many activities will be on offer including a chance for visitors to ride the track. At 11.30am and 1pm there will be a demonstration on the track and with a selection of 30 bikes, residents can try out the ramps, half pipes and drops on the new track for themselves.

www.highwoodvillage.com

Fishbourne: Fishbourne Roman Palace - Family fun days

February 18 to 22 from 10am to 4pm. Drop into Fishbourne Roman Palace this half-term and find out what it was like to live in Roman times! Find out what the Romans did for us, from pottery-making to dressing up, creating mosaics to spinning and weaving – it’s all about getting hands-on. Admission prices apply.

www.sussexpast.co.uk/properties-to-discover/fishbourne-roman-palace

Lewes: Anne of Cleves House - Lords and ladies

February 19 from 1pm to 4pm. Drop in to the house for sewing, spinning and dressing up as the Tudor well-to-do. All ages welcome. Admission prices apply.

www.sussexpast.co.uk/event/lords-and-ladies

Lewes: Lewes Castle - Knights and dragons

February 21 from 10.30am to midday or 2pm to 3.30pm. Half-term workshop for four to eight-year-olds: stories about castle knights, armour to try on and lots of things to make, including a dragon mask. Cost is £5, adults are free but must stay with their child. Booking is advised as these sessions are always popular. Call 01273 486290 for more details or buy your ticket from the castle shop.

www.sussexpast.co.uk/event/knights-dragons

Littlehampton: Littlehampton Museum - Artist workshops

February 19 from 10am to 11.30am. Make a Monster! Artist Aaron Blecha leads this free fun drawing workshop. Chat about his work while he shows you how to create characters and bring them to life. Go home with your very own unique alien! Suitable for ages eight to 12.

February 21 from 2pm to 3.30pm. Create a Comic! Are you a budding illustrator or comic maker? In this free workshop for older kids, Aaron will talk about his creations and guide you through the process of creating your own comic. Suitable for ages ten to 12. Places on these workshops must be booked in advance. Call 01903 738100 or email museum@littlehampton-tc.gov.uk to reserve your spot.

www.littlehamptonmuseum.co.uk

Pagham: RSPB Pagham Harbour - Half term events

February 19 from 10.30am to 12.30pm. Birds & Crafts! Learn how to use binoculars and telescopes before discovering more about the birds that winter on our reserve. Afterwards create works of art inspired by what you’ve seen.

February 21 from 10.30am to 12.30pm. Mini-beasts & Crafts! Calling all bug detectives – join us hunting and learning about the bugs that live in our reserve, before creating your own mini-beasts to take home. Booking essential for these events, £3 per child or £2 for members.

www.rspb.org.uk/reserves-and-events/reserves-a-z/pagham-harbour-local-nature-reserve

Petworth: Petworth House and Park - Gulliver’s Lost Luggage

February 16 to 24 from 10am to 4pm. Inspired by a painting of a scene from ‘Gulliver’s Travels’, go on an adventure in the Pleasure Ground spotting Gulliver’s lost luggage. Admission prices apply, trail cost £1.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/petworth-house-and-park

Singleton: Weald and Downland Museum - Half term activities

February 18 to 22 from 11am to 3pm. Wrap up warm and head to the museum for five days of creative half term family activities. From make and take activities to creative crafts – activities vary daily, so there is always something new to see and to try! Most activities are included in the admission price (free for annual members) but some activities ask for donations.

www.wealddown.co.uk

Worthing: Lyndhurst Infant School - Half term holiday club

February 19 to 20. Come and join Forest Jack and Imagine Make Play for two days of creative fun from whittling to weaving and loads more. You can join for just one or both days, exploring forest school activities and traditional crafts. Suitable for ages five to eight, book before Monday, February 4, by paying into the school. One day is £23, two days £40.

Wisborough Green: Fishers Adventure Farm Park - Once Upon a Fairytale

February 16 to 24. Explore the fantasy world of Fishers Farm at the ‘Once Upon a Fairytale’ week during February half term! Go on an epic adventure and find all the missing items in the fabulous fairytale trail… a treat will be waiting for you at the end! Meet magical characters in the enchanting storytelling sessions or be amazed by real magic during the daily magic shows in the Barn Theatre. Meet a mystical unicorn in the Animal Encounters Barn! Admission prices apply.

www.fishersfarmpark.co.uk

South Harting: Uppark House and Garden - Half term trail

February 16 to 24 from 10am to 4pm. With spring nearly upon us, it’s time to discover what the plants, animals and people at Uppark do in spring sunshine, snow and showers. Spot, listen and draw on this trail as you explore the grounds this half-term. Admission prices apply, trail cost £1.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/uppark-house-and-garden