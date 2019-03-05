This week’s M23 road closures - here’s all you need to know

Work is continuing to change part of the M23 into a ‘smart motorway’.

The closures are:

Monday March 4 for 2 nights. Full closure between junctions 10 - 8 Northbound between 10pm to 4am.

There will be a fully signed diversion route to Gatwick Airport via junction 10, A2011, A23 London Road, Airport Way.

Diversion route for the M25 via A264, A22 and re-join at junction 6 Godstone of the M25.

Wednesday March 6 for 3 nights. Full closure of junction 9 (Gatwick) entry slip road Northbound 10pm to 4am. Diversion to junction 10 and back northbound on the M23.

Highways England is upgrading an 11 mile stretch of the M23 near Gatwick Airport to an all-lane running ‘smart motorway’. What is a ‘smart motorway’?”

