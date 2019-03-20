Thousands attend Crawley K2 open day with TV star Fleur East

I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here star Fleur East met people at a free family open day at K2 that attracted 7,000 visitors.

The singer and songwriter took part in a question and answer session before meeting fans.

European Champion Eden Cheng helped coach children in the diving lessons

She said: “It was really nice to meet everybody that came down to K2 Crawley.”

Visitors tried activities including swimming, diving lessons, soft play, badminton and fencing.

European champion Eden Cheng helped coach children in the diving lessons before showcasing her skills from the 5m board.

She said: “Sometimes it’s hard to believe that I can be inspirational to others. Thank you to the students, parents and staff for making me feel so welcome.”

K2 Everyone Active contract manager Darryl Keech said: “It was a fantastic event and I was pleased to see so many people come to the K2 Crawley on Saturday.

“Fleur and Eden were great and it was great to see so many of their fans come to see them.

“I hope that the local community enjoyed using the facilities and found a new activity they enjoy doing.”